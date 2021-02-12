National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Rebecca Romijn x Maya Brenner ‘Sweetheart’ Pendant

By Ashley Davis
When model and actress Rebecca Romijn launched fine jewelry line Charlie Dolly last year, she had a friend to call when in need of expert advice.

Romijn counts jewelry designer Maya Brenner as a friend of more than 25 years. The two are both Berkeley, California natives who have supported one another’s endeavors over the years.

Now, with Romijn pursuing her passion for jewelry and Brenner partnering often with friends and likeminded small businesses, a collaboration was only natural.

The Charlie Dolly signature uses laser piercing to achieve its floating diamond look. The limited-edition Rebecca Romijn x Maya Brenner “Sweetheart” capsule collection does the same, featuring a single pierced heart-shaped diamond, blue sapphire, or pink sapphire dangling from a delicate 14-karat gold chain.

Handmade in Brenner’s Los Angeles studio, the necklaces start at $748 for a 16-inch chain on mayabrenner.com.

It makes an ideal friendship present this Galentine’s Day.

20210212 POTW2Designers and friends Rebecca Romijn of Charlie Dolly and Maya Brenner



