See Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Paris Hilton is engaged.
According to media reports, venture capitalist Carter Reum proposed to the celebrity entrepreneur and DJ last weekend on a trip celebrating her 40th birthday.
The great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels, shared images and details of the proposal on her website and Instagram account.
Hilton noted the trip itself was a surprise from her betrothed. On a private island, surrounded by family, Reum presented Hilton with a ring from Los Angeles-based jeweler Jean Dousset.
The emerald-cut diamond was flanked by two smaller trapezoid diamonds and set in platinum, with several smaller diamonds accenting the setting.
On her website, Hilton wrote, “My love went above and beyond in every way. He tapped Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis-Francois Cartier, to design a breathtakingly beautiful ring that appears to be lit from within.”
Beyond his rich jewelry legacy, Dousset earned his stripes on Place Vendôme working under a number of jewelers, including Chaumet, Boucheron and Van Cleef & Arpels. The latter role took him to Beverly Hills, where he directed the company’s showroom opening.
In 2010, Dousset branched out on his own, opening his Los Angeles showroom and has since worked with brides like Amy Adams and Eva Longoria.
The emerald-cut ring he designed for Hilton is dubbed “The Paris,” and Hilton shared a behind-the-scenes peek of the bling’s rendering (see below).
It features subtle details that allude to great Parisian landmarks.
Various jewelry industry experts weighed in on the ring’s purported size and price, with James Allen’s Director of Communications Shannon Delany-Ron telling Page Six it “looks to be at least 10 carats, with a price point likely starting at around $1 million,” and Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion Kathryn Money estimating the same price, with the center stone weighing between 15 and 20 carats.
The engagement is Hilton’s fourth, and will be her first marriage. Last year, the heiress-turned-businesswoman experienced somewhat of a cultural renaissance, revealing her traumatic experiences as a teenager in a documentary titled, “This is Paris,” which aired on YouTube.
