Khiry Launches Fine Jewelry With the Help of Hearts On Fire

By Ashley Davis
Khiry launched as a costume jewelry brand making gold vermeil jewelry with clean lines and bold shapes, inspired by the African Diaspora’s cultures and art. Now, designer Jameel Mohammed is launching Khiry Fine, with the help of Hearts on Fire and Net-a-Porter.
Boston—Jameel Mohammed garnered attention for his costume jewelry line Khiry while still a University of Pennsylvania student.

Now, the 25-year-old designer is taking Khiry to the next level, launching a fine jewelry collection under the moniker “Khiry Fine.”

Mohammed is doing it with a little help from Hearts on Fire.

The designer was tapped to be part of “The Vanguard,” Net-a-Porter’s incubator for emerging talent. The program connected Mohammed with Hearts on Fire to help with Khiry Fine, which is inspired by cultures of the African Diaspora.

In a press release announcing the project, Caryl Capeci, CEO of Chow Tai Fook North America, which owns Hearts on Fire, said, “We are enormous fans of Khiry and Jameel’s work, so we were thrilled that Hearts On Fire diamonds were selected for this new collection. Supporting emerging jewelry designers and their use of natural diamonds is critically important to our industry and something we are very committed to.”

Mohammed added, “It was a joy to use Hearts On Fire diamonds for this project. The diamonds’ incredible brilliance shines in large groups but even more so as individual stones. As this is our debut fine jewelry collection, it was absolutely essential that we offer fully realized pieces that announced their opulence from near and far, and Hearts On Fire diamonds were critical in achieving the beauty and intensity I was after.”

As a costume jewelry brand, Khiry has garnered lots of press attention, appearing in publications like W and Vogue and adorning celebrities like Selena Gomez, among many others.

Before it has even been showcased to the public, Khiry Fine has done just the same.


Poet Amanda Gorman, who rose to fame after the presidential inauguration last month, wore Khiry Fine on the cover of Time Magazine.

Khiry Fine is available now on Net-a-Porter.


