Piece of the Week: Boucheron’s Convertible Emerald Necklace

Boucheron’s latest high jewelry collection blurred the lines between masculine and feminine, hard and soft. Against a neutral palette of white gold, white diamonds, black lacquer and onyx, bright green emeralds provided a dose of saturation.This “Piece of the Week” necklace is more than just a pop of color, however.Boasting a total 1,071.97 carats of emeralds in the form of 220 beads, it’s inspired by necklaces Boucheron created for the Maharajah of Patiala, at a time when men wore high jewelry to signify their power.Creative Director Claire Choisne tempered that bold opulence, the masculine energy, with softness courtesy of soft gemstones.The convertible piece transforms into a choker and bracelet, but is at its full effect when worn all together as a “plastron” or breast armor.The 220 Zambian emerald beads are accented with diamonds, additional emeralds, onyx and black lacquer, set in white gold and platinum. Price is available upon request.