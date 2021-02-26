National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Boucheron’s Convertible Emerald Necklace

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Boucheron’s latest high jewelry collection blurred the lines between masculine and feminine, hard and soft. Against a neutral palette of white gold, white diamonds, black lacquer and onyx, bright green emeralds provided a dose of saturation.

This “Piece of the Week” necklace is more than just a pop of color, however.

Boasting a total 1,071.97 carats of emeralds in the form of 220 beads, it’s inspired by necklaces Boucheron created for the Maharajah of Patiala, at a time when men wore high jewelry to signify their power.

Creative Director Claire Choisne tempered that bold opulence, the masculine energy, with softness courtesy of soft gemstones.

The convertible piece transforms into a choker and bracelet, but is at its full effect when worn all together as a “plastron” or breast armor.

The 220 Zambian emerald beads are accented with diamonds, additional emeralds, onyx and black lacquer, set in white gold and platinum. Price is available upon request.

20210226 POTW2



TAGS:   Collections , Designers
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy