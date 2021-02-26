Piece of the Week: Boucheron’s Convertible Emerald Necklace
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Boucheron’s latest high jewelry collection blurred the lines between masculine and feminine, hard and soft. Against a neutral palette of white gold, white diamonds, black lacquer and onyx, bright green emeralds provided a dose of saturation.
This “Piece of the Week” necklace is more than just a pop of color, however.
Boasting a total 1,071.97 carats of emeralds in the form of 220 beads, it’s inspired by necklaces Boucheron created for the Maharajah of Patiala, at a time when men wore high jewelry to signify their power.
Creative Director Claire Choisne tempered that bold opulence, the masculine energy, with softness courtesy of soft gemstones.
The convertible piece transforms into a choker and bracelet, but is at its full effect when worn all together as a “plastron” or breast armor.
The 220 Zambian emerald beads are accented with diamonds, additional emeralds, onyx and black lacquer, set in white gold and platinum. Price is available upon request.
