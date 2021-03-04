New Exhibition Explores ‘Jewelry in the Age of COVID’

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ellicott City, Md.—The pandemic has affected and influenced everyone in myriad ways, and now several jewelry artists are attempting to reflect on their experiences through their creations.The Association for the Study of Jewelry & Related Arts (ASJRA) and Mobilia Gallery announced they are co-sponsoring an invitational exhibition called “Upended Lives: Jewelry in the Age of COVID” this summer and early fall.The event will be held at the Cambridge, Massachusetts gallery, a space co-owned by Libby and Jo Anne Cooper that features 20th and 21st century decorative and fine art through curated exhibits of American and international artists.As the pandemic has disrupted everyday life for people across the world and brought forward major issues of economic insecurities, anxiety, and physical isolation, as well as many counts of personal sacrifice and heroism, the organizers of the event ask: What will the aftermath bring? How do artists envision the future after the pandemic? Will its impact be felt for generations?The participating artists will express their feelings through jewelry.“Upended Lives: Jewelry in the Age of COVID” will comprise work from more than 50 studio jewelry artists.To complement the event at Mobilia, ASJRA’s “Adornment” magazine will dedicate a special issue to the exhibition, featuring the artists and their work.Those interested in viewing the exhibition later this year should contact Mobilia Gallery at