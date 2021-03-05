National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Girl Up Collection’s ‘Fearless’ Pendant

By Ashley Davis
This Monday, March 8 is International Women’s Day, and the Girl Up Collection has just the assortment of fine jewelry appropriate for the occasion.

Girl Up Collection is the range of jewelry that benefits the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up leadership development initiative, which unites and empowers girls. There are 4,000 Girl Up clubs around the world, in 125 countries and all 50 United States.

The collection is the result of a partnership between the U.N. and manufacturer Uni Creation, which has significantly donated to Girl Up. Additionally, 5 percent of proceeds of Girl Up Collection jewelry benefits the organization.

The designs themselves deliver messages of empowerment, peace, love, strength and success, reminding the wearer to #wearyourpassion and that women are #equaleverywhere.

This Girl Up Collection “Fearless” Bar Pendant necklace with pink sapphire is available in 10-karat gold ($325), 14-karat gold ($500) or silver ($105).

It’s available online. Learn more about Girl Up here.



