Royal Chain Unveils Spring Collection
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Buyers at the Atlanta Jewelry Show this past weekend were the first to get an in-person taste of Royal Chain’s spring newness.
The manufacturer typically would have unveiled its spring collection at the Vicenzaoro January show, but upon the event’s cancellation, moved the unveiling to Atlanta.
In a press release, Royal Chain said the launch is ideally timed for spring occasions like Easter, Mother’s Day and graduations, as well as wedding season on the horizon.
The company’s outlook for the year ahead is optimistic, referencing strong fine jewelry sales during the pandemic as well as vaccine distribution increasing.
Royal Chain’s spring 2021 collection is inspired by the fashion industry and wearable looks social media influencers sport on Instagram. This translated to lots of yellow gold, and necklaces and pendants of varying lengths that layer well.
Chains are a big part of the spring offerings, like the paperclip chain Royal Chain has promoted heavily in recent seasons, as well as a herringbone chain.
There are also lots of fun pops of color, but not just through gemstones. Colorful cords make for price point friendship bracelets and paperchain link bracelets are extra fun when interspersed with neon enamel links.
Design Director Phillip Gabriel Maroof worked with his Italian designers remotely to develop the collection, meant to be casual, effortless, and easy to wear, whether out and about or at home.
The full spring 2021 catalog is available for viewing online. Products are available for delivery in mid-March.
