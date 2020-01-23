Amanda’s Style File: January Birthstone Joy

January is flying by.However, we can’t let it end without pausing to celebrate the beauty of garnet, the month’s official birthstone.Garnet includes a variety of different minerals that provide color and price options for those celebrating birthdays this month.The jewelry selected for this first 2020 edition of Amanda’s Style File embraces the defining characteristics of garnet and pairs them with unique settings. Romantic, edgy, subtle or statement, garnet jewelry is set to shine.Here are a few pieces to keep your celebrations going strong through the end of January.