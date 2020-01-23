Amanda’s Style File: January Birthstone Joy

January is flying by.
However, we can’t let it end without pausing to celebrate the beauty of garnet, the month’s official birthstone.
Garnet includes a variety of different minerals that provide color and price options for those celebrating birthdays this month.
The jewelry selected for this first 2020 edition of Amanda’s Style File embraces the defining characteristics of garnet and pairs them with unique settings. Romantic, edgy, subtle or statement, garnet jewelry is set to shine.
Here are a few pieces to keep your celebrations going strong through the end of January.
Zoe Chicco 14-karat gold garnet baguette studs ($295)
Foundrae small disk in 18-karat gold and garnet ($650)
Brevani garnet east-to-west baguette ring with diamonds in 14-karat yellow gold ($905)
Ariel Gordon 14-karat yellow gold “Strawberry” pendant with garnet and pink opal ($1,045)
Dana Bronfman east-west marquise-cut “Agra” ring with spessartite garnet set in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds ($4,300)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat gold and silver “Starburst” earrings with tsavorites and diamonds ($9,200)
Luvente garnet and 14-karat rose gold ring ($795)
Eva Fehren 18-karat rose gold ring with 2.13-carat pink garnet (price upon request)
Goshwara “Rock ‘n’ Roll” earrings with garnet sugarloaf cabochons and diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold ($4,800)
Pamela Zamore one-of-a-kind 18-karat yellow gold necklace featuring rhodolite garnet and diamonds with a signature sandblast finish ($5,000)
Reinstein Ross 20-karat peach gold earrings featuring emerald-cut garnets ($3,600)
