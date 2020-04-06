National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: April Birthday Bling

By Amanda Gizzi
agizzi@jewelers.org
Forget April showers bringing May flowers. April better bring diamonds.


The country needs maximum beauty right now. With social distancing in effect for most of the United States, those celebrating their birthdays this month will be looking for special ways to celebrate.

People can’t get together for parties, but they still want to feel special, loved and connected to what matters most. Diamonds, the birthstone for April, are the perfect way to not only brighten up wardrobes (hello isolation leggings!) but also brighten up spirits.

Here are sixteen sweet selections for this April Birthday edition of Amanda’s Style File. Enjoy.





Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy