Amanda’s Style File: April Birthday Bling

Forget April showers bringing May flowers. April better bring diamonds.



The country needs maximum beauty right now. With social distancing in effect for most of the United States, those celebrating their birthdays this month will be looking for special ways to celebrate.

People can’t get together for parties, but they still want to feel special, loved and connected to what matters most. Diamonds, the birthstone for April, are the perfect way to not only brighten up wardrobes (hello isolation leggings!) but also brighten up spirits.

Here are sixteen sweet selections for this April Birthday edition of Amanda’s Style File. Enjoy.



