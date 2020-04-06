Amanda’s Style File: April Birthday Bling
The country needs maximum beauty right now. With social distancing in effect for most of the United States, those celebrating their birthdays this month will be looking for special ways to celebrate.
People can’t get together for parties, but they still want to feel special, loved and connected to what matters most. Diamonds, the birthstone for April, are the perfect way to not only brighten up wardrobes (hello isolation leggings!) but also brighten up spirits.
Here are sixteen sweet selections for this April Birthday edition of Amanda’s Style File. Enjoy.
Reinstein Ross diamond baby hoops in 20-karat peach gold ($1,500)
Ashi Diamonds “Lovebright” round cut diamond earrings in 14-karat yellow gold ($1,499)
Brevani 14-karat yellow gold and diamond starburst pendant ($779)
Harwell Godfrey 18-karat yellow gold and diamond baguette pyramid band ($3,920)
KatKim diamond and 18-karat yellow gold “Allora” ear pin ($5,880)
Grace Lee marquise and pear diamond cluster baguette bar earrings in 14-karat yellow gold ($6,380)
Retrouvaí 14-karat yellow gold “Magna Bracelet” with white baguette-cut diamonds ($14,520)
Marina B. “Trina” reversible choker with diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($40,000)
Wempe “Opulence” necklace with diamonds set in 18-karat white gold ($73,875)
