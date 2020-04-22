Amanda’s Style File: Bring the Drama

As the world came to a screeching halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so too did life and work style as we knew it.Stay-at-home orders made Zoom calls the new meetings. FaceTime was the new social happy hour destination.However, as work from home has become the norm, people are settling into routines and wanting to feel good too.Dramatic earrings are a fun way to dress up from the waist up. Oversized earrings were set to be a top trend for spring, and they filled the runways and red carpets during the seasons before COVID-19.Truth be told, these oversized, dramatic earrings provide a much-needed break from the mundane in our style, social media feeds and quarantine wardrobes.Let these Amanda’s Style File selections be a welcome distraction, or a motivation to up the style on conference calls.