Amanda’s Style File: Bring the Drama
Stay-at-home orders made Zoom calls the new meetings. FaceTime was the new social happy hour destination.
However, as work from home has become the norm, people are settling into routines and wanting to feel good too.
Dramatic earrings are a fun way to dress up from the waist up. Oversized earrings were set to be a top trend for spring, and they filled the runways and red carpets during the seasons before COVID-19.
Truth be told, these oversized, dramatic earrings provide a much-needed break from the mundane in our style, social media feeds and quarantine wardrobes.
Let these Amanda’s Style File selections be a welcome distraction, or a motivation to up the style on conference calls.
Stuller 14-karat yellow gold hinged hoop chain earrings ($987)
August & June “Holy Grail Earrings” in 18-karat rose gold with round-cut diamonds ($3,760)
Joanna Laura Constantine gold-plated sun statement pave ear cuff ($500)
Pamela Froman “Double Wave Crush” earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds and rainbow moonstone briolettes ($11,550)
Jacquie Aiche 14-karat rose gold and diamond pave “Long Fishtail” earrings ($11,750)
Soko 24-karat gold-plated and sustainably sourced teak “Sanamu” statement earrings ($88)
Polly Wales multi-color sapphire “Confetti 10” drop earrings set in 18-karat yellow gold ($14,200)
Andrew Glassford 18-karat yellow gold earrings with opal, spinel and green tourmaline ($23,900)
Jane Taylor “Cirque” one-of-a-kind baguette cascade earrings with pastel tourmalines set in 14-karat yellow gold ($8,140)
Loren Nicole 22-karat yellow gold and tanzanite smooth bead and silk earrings ($10,500)
Luvente 14-karat yellow gold earrings with diamonds ($3,700)
Parulina blue raw unheated moonstone earrings with diamonds set in 18-karat white and pink gold ($18,300)
Rush Jewelry Design lavender jadeite earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds, tanzanite and amethyst ($21,800)
Selin Kent “Sema Earrings” with hand-carved Australian opal and white diamonds ($7,700)
Swati Dhanak large “Splatter” earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds ($10,340)
