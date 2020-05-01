National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: May Emerald Be with You, Part I

By Amanda Gizzi
May brings flowers and signs of hope.

This year in particular has everyone anxiously waiting and welcoming any and all symbols of rebirth and renewal.

Sometimes, those symbols appear in the form of birthstones.

The timing couldn’t be better for emerald, the luscious green gemstone, to fill our social feeds and bejewel ears, fingers and necks. Emerald, the official birthstone for May, is said to bring fortune and luck to those who wear it.

This edition of Amanda’s Style File celebrates the beauty and fashion-forward design that can accompany the luck and good fortune.

Enjoy these emerald pieces curated to showcase the diversity and beauty of this gemstone.





