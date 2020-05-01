Amanda’s Style File: May Emerald Be with You, Part I
May brings flowers and signs of hope.
This year in particular has everyone anxiously waiting and welcoming any and all symbols of rebirth and renewal.
Sometimes, those symbols appear in the form of birthstones.
The timing couldn’t be better for emerald, the luscious green gemstone, to fill our social feeds and bejewel ears, fingers and necks. Emerald, the official birthstone for May, is said to bring fortune and luck to those who wear it.
This edition of Amanda’s Style File celebrates the beauty and fashion-forward design that can accompany the luck and good fortune.
Enjoy these emerald pieces curated to showcase the diversity and beauty of this gemstone.
Brent Neale large front-facing textured heart stud earrings with emeralds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($3,400)
Brevani filigree detailed emerald drop earrings in 14-karat white gold with diamonds ($1,889)
Michelle Fantaci emerald key ring clasp earrings in 14-karat yellow gold ($1,650)
Sorellina baguette emerald and diamond huggies set in 18-karat yellow gold ($950)
Zöe Chicco 14-karat yellow gold, emerald and diamond stacking ring ($635)
Anna Sheffield Bea east-west solitaire ring with emerald in 14-karat yellow gold ($3,450)
Sig Ward Jewelry 18-karat yellow gold Emerald deco ring ($4,000)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat yellow gold and silver emerald Starburst ring with diamonds ($5,250)
Eriness emerald party hoops set in 14-karat yellow gold ($4,575)
Andrew Glassford Museum Series ring with black enamel, emerald and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($16,250)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat yellow gold Pill Link necklace with emeralds, diamonds and green enamel ($16,000)
Nancy Newberg Double Daisy emerald hoop earrings set in 14-karat yellow gold and oxidized sterling silver ($3,200)
Retrouvaí emerald and 14-karat yellow gold necklace ($3,360)
Sarah Hendler emerald, enamel, rhodium and 18-karat yellow gold earrings ($8,900)
Goshwara G-One oval emerald scalloped graduation earrings with diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold (price available upon request)
Jemma Wynne 18-karat yellow gold Prive emerald heart pendant with blackened pave diamonds on an 18-karat yellow gold Prive Ball Chain Y necklace with diamond (price available upon request)
Marina B. Salvia bangle in 18-karat yellow gold with Colombian emeralds, diamonds, black onyx and black sapphires (price available upon request)
