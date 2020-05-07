Amanda’s Style File: May Emerald Be with You, Part II
agizzi@jewelers.org
Long before the pandemic struck and brought the industry together in unprecedented ways, jewelry brands were teaming up with retailers, stone dealers and influencers to maximize their jewelry collections’ potential.
Muzo, a legendary emerald mine in Colombia, made waves in 2018 with its first designer collaboration series.
The latest was perfectly timed for May birthday celebrations.
This second May edition of Amanda’s Style File is a feast for the eyes and encourages retailers, designers and industry members alike to think about the wonders a creative collaboration can do for consumer excitement and awareness.
All of the following designs will be available at a special Moda Operandi virtual trunk show later this month.
Alice Cicolini x Muzo 14-karat yellow gold and Muzo emerald ring with enamel and diamonds ($12,375)
Daniela Villegas x Muzo 18-karat yellow gold and Muzo emerald “Ceres” earrings ($50,000)
Noor Fares x Muzo 18-karat yellow gold “Bespoke Emerald Lotus Ring” with Muzo emeralds, multi-color sapphire, amethyst and diamonds ($10,200)
Katherine Jetter x Muzo 18-karat yellow gold, Tahitian pearl, diamond and Muzo emerald fan earrings ($9,440)
Renna x Muzo asymmetrical high-low earrings in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds and carved Muzo emerald leaves ($6,000)
Dana Bronfman x Muzo 18-karat yellow gold “Cactus Moon Rising” earrings with moonstone, opal and Muzo emeralds ($6,850)
Venyx x Muzo 14-karat yellow gold, diamond and Muzo emerald choker necklace ($9,790)
Marina B x Muzo emerald “Trisolina” pendant in 18-karat yellow gold (price upon request)
Kimberly McDonald x Muzo triangular drop earrings with 18-karat white gold with black rhodium, diamond and Muzo emeralds ($27,175)
Get the Daily News >