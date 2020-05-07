Amanda’s Style File: May Emerald Be with You, Part II

Collaboration is one of the biggest trends of 2020.

Long before the pandemic struck and brought the industry together in unprecedented ways, jewelry brands were teaming up with retailers, stone dealers and influencers to maximize their jewelry collections’ potential.

Muzo, a legendary emerald mine in Colombia, made waves in 2018 with its first designer collaboration series.



The latest was perfectly timed for May birthday celebrations.

This second May edition of Amanda’s Style File is a feast for the eyes and encourages retailers, designers and industry members alike to think about the wonders a creative collaboration can do for consumer excitement and awareness.

All of the following designs will be available at a special Moda Operandi virtual trunk show later this month.

