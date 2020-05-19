National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Pre-Layered Necklaces

By Amanda Gizzi
For many, comfort has been the No. 1 word to describe their go-to style during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, style is finally coming back and Americans are dressing up a little more to feel good about themselves. Many are returning to work outside their homes and want to look their best.

One big jewelry trend is layering.

Layering necklaces isn’t a new trend, but it is a style that is emerging again in new ways. The interesting part is that layering doesn’t come naturally for many. Some pull off a #neckmess effortlessly while others can’t figure out which styles to pair together or don’t have the confidence to try mixing and matching their necklaces.

This Amanda’s Style File is devoted to the necklaces that make layering a no-brainer. Because these styles are pre-layered, they make looking chic easy for all.

Here are 10 styles to explore.





