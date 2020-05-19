Amanda’s Style File: Pre-Layered Necklaces
Thankfully, style is finally coming back and Americans are dressing up a little more to feel good about themselves. Many are returning to work outside their homes and want to look their best.
One big jewelry trend is layering.
Layering necklaces isn’t a new trend, but it is a style that is emerging again in new ways. The interesting part is that layering doesn’t come naturally for many. Some pull off a #neckmess effortlessly while others can’t figure out which styles to pair together or don’t have the confidence to try mixing and matching their necklaces.
This Amanda’s Style File is devoted to the necklaces that make layering a no-brainer. Because these styles are pre-layered, they make looking chic easy for all.
Here are 10 styles to explore.
AG Gems 18-karat yellow gold necklace featuring 26 tear-drop emeralds accented by rose-cut and round brilliant-cut diamonds ($60,000)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat gold and silver swan necklace with aquamarine beads and diamonds ($26,740)
Brevani 14-karat yellow gold “Dashing Diamond Triple Necklace” ($3,900)
Cirari 14-karat white gold layered necklace featuring blue sapphires and round diamonds ($1,185)
Deborah Pagani 18-karat yellow gold “Pill Link” necklace with black enamel and diamonds ($13,900)
Gurhan three-strand “Vertigo” necklace in 24-karat gold with hand-hammered tubular beads ($41,000)
Midas Chain 14-karat yellow gold lariat necklace with a fluted medallion on a paper clip chain ($1,560)
Platinum Born “Starlight” three-strand necklace in platinum ($1,200)
Yoko London “Starlight Collection” necklace with a South Sea Pearl and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold ($3,500)
Sanjay Kasliwal rose-cut diamond layered necklace set in 18-karat yellow gold (price available upon request)
