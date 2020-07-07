Amanda’s Style File: Rubies Bring the Heat
agizzi@jewelers.org
As July rolls in, so too does a new month of birthstone celebrations.
This July, we’ll take every excuse to celebrate, and rubies feel like the ultimate celebration. Their rich history has made them beloved for centuries, and our fascination with the stone continues today.
Red has long been a color that demands attention and evokes passion. Those same attention-grabbing and passion-evoking qualities are defining characteristics of ruby jewelry as well.
As we celebrate July birthdays this month, this Amanda’s Style File showcases 20 pieces of ruby jewelry that bring the heat.
This July, we’ll take every excuse to celebrate, and rubies feel like the ultimate celebration. Their rich history has made them beloved for centuries, and our fascination with the stone continues today.
Red has long been a color that demands attention and evokes passion. Those same attention-grabbing and passion-evoking qualities are defining characteristics of ruby jewelry as well.
As we celebrate July birthdays this month, this Amanda’s Style File showcases 20 pieces of ruby jewelry that bring the heat.
Pamela Love 18-karat gold earrings with rubies ($900)
Marla Aaron ruby all-stone lock set in 14-karat gold ($8,300)
Samuel B. ruby necklace set in sterling silver ($875)
Shy Creation diamond and ruby Eden crawler stud in 14-karat white gold ($580)
Sophie Ratner 14-karat gold ruby heart pendant ($750)
Anthony Lent 18-karat gold ruby and diamond Tiny Hands ring ($1,430)
Alison Lou pear-shaped ruby and enamel cocktail drop earrings set in 14-karat gold ($1,790)
Artistry 14-karat white gold open circle pendant with ruby and diamonds ($1,510)
AnaKatarina 18-karat gold Pale Blue Eye necklace featuring blue agate cameo and rubies ($7,905)
Just Jules 14-karat Art Deco inspired rose-cut diamond and ruby earrings ($5,000)
Ananya scatter diamonds, ruby and sapphire ombre hoops set in 18-karat rose gold ($10,520)
Erica Courtney 23.91-carat Greenlandic ruby ring with diamonds set in 18-karat gold (price available upon request)
Grace Lee ruby ribbon ring set in 14-karat gold ($1,288)
Melissa Kaye 18-karat pink gold Lola cuff with rubies and diamonds ($14,950)
Lydia Courteille ruby and rubellite ring set in 18-karat gold (price available upon request)
Jyes International Inc. 7.29-carat ruby and diamond ring set in platinum ($200,000)
Sylva & Cie 14-karat gold ruby heart ring ($9,875)
Tacori anniversary band with marquise-shaped rubies in 18-karat yellow gold ($10,490)
Takat 10.5-carat unheated Burmese ruby ring with diamonds set in 18-karat white gold ($1.5 million)
Vram “Chrona” ring in 18-karat yellow gold with sterling silver, black rhodium and rubies ($12,200)
Get the Daily News >