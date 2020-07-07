National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Rubies Bring the Heat

By Amanda Gizzi

As July rolls in, so too does a new month of birthstone celebrations.

This July, we’ll take every excuse to celebrate, and rubies feel like the ultimate celebration. Their rich history has made them beloved for centuries, and our fascination with the stone continues today.

Red has long been a color that demands attention and evokes passion. Those same attention-grabbing and passion-evoking qualities are defining characteristics of ruby jewelry as well.

As we celebrate July birthdays this month, this Amanda’s Style File showcases 20 pieces of ruby jewelry that bring the heat.





