5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

Goshwara’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll” earrings with garnet sugarloaf cabochons and diamonds in 18-karat yellow gold ($4,800). Our live coverage from Tucson explains why this may be a good year for garnets.

New York—With the Tucson gem shows underway, you may have fallen behind on last week’s industry news.

Catch up with these five jewelry news stories.

1. Suspects Charged in Theft of Formula 1 Heiress’ Jewelry
A mother and son are suspected of breaking into Tamara Ecclestone’s home and stealing an estimated $66 million worth of jewelry.

2. Live From Tucson: 9 Colored Gemstone Market Updates
Experts run down the list of stones finding new life in the market and reveal which gemstone is the current darling of the trade.

3. Tiffany Shareholders Approve LVMH Acquisition
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault called the approval a “significant milestone” in completing the deal.

4. How Macy’s Plans to Save Itself
The retailer has a five-step plan, including closing 125 stores over the next three years and reducing its headcount by 2,000 employees.

5. Alrosa Latest to Cancel Hong Kong Event
The diamond miner joins the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Swatch Group in canceling or postponing events due to coronavirus.



