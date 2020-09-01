National Jeweler

Multi-State Sneak Thief Strikes Again, JSA Says

By Michelle Graff
Lafayette, La.—A man suspected in sneak thefts at jewelry stores across seven states has struck again, the Jewelers’ Security Alliance said in an alert sent out Saturday.

The suspect allegedly hit a jewelry store in Lafayette, Louisiana on Aug. 22, reaching over a showcase full of diamond rings to slide open the back panel and steal a 3.5-carat diamond ring.

A video of the theft is available on JewelersSecurity.org.

JSA reminds retailers that, aside from when merchandise is being removed or returned, showcases always should be locked.

Captured in the security footage seen above, the suspected sneak thief is described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s with a distinct speech pattern or speech impediment of some sort.

According to JSA, he’s hit in Louisiana before, as well as stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Saturday’s mention marked the third time this particular suspect has been called out in a Jewelers’ Security Alliance alert. JSA first mentioned him in November 2019 and then again on Aug. 10.


Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jewelers’ Security Alliance at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


