Suspects Carry Out 4 Smash-and-Grab Robberies in CA

New York—Two suspects are wanted for carrying out four smash-and-grab robberies from October to December, taking gold merchandise from California jewelry stores, the Jewelers’ Security Alliance said.According to an email alert from JSA, the first incident occurred on Oct. 18 at a jewelry store in San Diego.That evening, at 6.25 p.m., two male suspects smashed showcases in a retail store and took gold necklaces.About a month later, on Nov. 16, the two suspects allegedly struck again.They entered a jewelry store in San Diego at 6:46 p.m. One acted as a lookout while the other used a hammer to smash a showcase and take gold chains.Then, at 4:44 p.m. on Nov. 29, JSA said the same two male suspects entered a jewelry store in La Mesa.One allegedly distracted a sales associate while the other reached into an open case and took gold chains.The fourth incident involving these two men happened on Dec. 7 at a jewelry store in Carlsbad.JSA said at 6:44 p.m. that evening, one of the men entered the store and used a hammer to smash a display case.The second suspect then came in and removed gold jewelry from the showcase.The first suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.The second suspect is also believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, 6 feet tall and 210-230 pounds with tattoos on one arm.