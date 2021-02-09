JSA Says These 2 Gunpoint Robberies Could Be Related

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Charlotte, N.C.—One group is thought to be responsible for two recent gunpoint robberies at jewelry stores in Charlotte, North Carolina.According to a recent email alert from the Jewelers’ Security Alliance, the most recent holdup happened at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.During the incident, the two suspects pictured below went into a jewelry and pawn store.One suspect was armed and waited at the door as a lookout, JSA said, while the other went straight to the jewelry cases and started smashing them with a hammer.One suspect is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and thin, while the second is said to be slightly shorter, 5 feet 10 inches, and heavyset.The first incident, believed to be related to that first case, occurred on the evening of Dec. 29 in Charlotte.At around 5 p.m., three suspects entered a retail jewelry store, going directly for the employees. One suspect allegedly held them down while the other two started taking jewelry.They were in and out of the business in two minutes, JSA said.A video of the robbery at what local new stations identified as Brownlee Jewelers can be seen online Anyone with information about the robberies or suspects is encouraged to contact JSA at 212-687-0328 or