JA Has a Series of Coronavirus-Related Webinars Coming Up
New York—Jewelers of America is holding a series of webinars this week related to doing business in the wake of the coronavirus.
The jewelry trade organization’s educational series is available to JA members and non-members alike and requires registration online.
“Jewelers of America is dedicated to bringing the latest information to our members,” JA President and CEO David J. Bonaparate said in a press release.
“The new additions to our webinar series will be critical for retail jewelers as they navigate the challenges presented by the coronavirus and its global impact.”
On March 24 at 12 p.m. EST, Jewelers Vigilance Committee CEO and General Counsel Tiffany Stevens will break down the various legal issues pertinent to jewelry businesses in the age of coronavirus.
Called “Coronavirus Outbreak: A Framework for Tackling Legal Issues,” Stevens will address employment, insurance, retail leasing, government relief, scams, cybersecurity and supply chain issues through a legal lens.
Smart Age Solutions CEO Emmanuel Raheb will tackle engaging customers during tumultuous times on March 24 at 2 p.m. EST in his webinar, “Coronavirus Outbreak: 10 Practical Ways to Grow Your Business During COVID-19.”
Raheb will provide 10 actionable tips to fight fear with action, connecting with consumers and identifying growth opportunities.
On March 25 at 3 p.m. EST, two attorneys from Nixon Peabody LLP will speak to managing a business plan in an emergency.
David Kaufman, director global strategies, and Hillary Baca, employment law, will delve into the legalities of layoffs, hour reductions and some of the federal, state and local finance programs available to jewelers in “Coronavirus Outbreak: Employment Law and Business Issues.”
And on March 26 at 2 p.m. EST, High Level Thinkers CEO Andre’ Savoie will address business in the time of coronavirus through a social media lens in the webinar “Coronavirus Outbreak: Use Social Platforms to Bond with Customers During Tough Times.”
Savoie will address the opportunity to connect more deeply with consumers through communications across marketing channels, including social media platforms, to grow customers loyalty and spread positivity.
