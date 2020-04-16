Bob’s Watches Launches Affiliate Program for Independents
New York—Pre-owned watch marketplace Bob’s Watches has launched an affiliate program for jewelers to seamlessly integrate their websites to allow easy shopping for consumers.
The “Partners in Time” program was created to help provide independent jewelers with incremental revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
To participate, interested retailers can apply for the affiliate program and once Bob’s Watches approves the request it will provide the store with a landing page template. Once that page is launched, the program starts automatically.
With the program, referred sales earn a 5 percent commission; commissions are capped at $1,000 per sale.
For example, affiliates will receive $375 for a $7,500 sale, $600 for a $12,000 sale, and $1,000 for any transaction exceeding $20,000 in total.
An example of how the program formats to a jeweler’s website can be found on VillarrealJewlers.com.
Additionally, Bob’s Watches is raising money for Frontline Foods to support healthcare workers helping in the fight against coronavirus. Frontline Foods contributes 100 percent of its donations directly to local restaurants delivering meals to healthcare workers.
The company aims to reach $100,000 and will match the first $10,000 raised.
The campaign will run through May 10.
