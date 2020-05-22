Report: Amazon May Postpone Prime Day Until Fall
Seattle—Amazon’s Prime Day may not happen this July.
The annual two-day sale may be postponed until the fall, according to a Wall Street Journal report, as Amazon’s warehouses struggle to meet surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Day began in 2015 and while Amazon does not usually publish the date far in advance, it typically occurs in July.
Last year, Prime Day sales marked the largest shopping event in Amazon’s history, posting more sales than the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Amazon doesn’t disclose sales figures, but it sold more than 175 million items and was forecast to rake in sales of $6.1 billion.
The company’s Amazon Prime subscription features two-day shipping on eligible items as a perk, but a rise in orders has compromised its usual speed.
In March, Amazon told its third-party merchants it would be prioritizing shipments of household and medical supplies at its fulfillment centers in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but began to ease restrictions in April.
Sources told WSJ the company will begin allowing unlimited shipments of nonessentials goods to its warehouses and interpreted that as a sign Amazon is ready to process orders quickly again and make way for more inventory.
However, sources don’t expect the company to regain its pre-pandemic shipping speeds for months.
Labor issues may also be slowing Amazon down as the company faces pushback from employees, labor unions, and elected officials who say the company has not done enough to protect its workers, leading to strikes, protests and walkouts.
A company spokesperson declined to respond to National Jeweler’s request for confirmation on Prime Day.
