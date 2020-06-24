Omi Privé Launches Enhanced Website, Necklace Giveaway

Los Angeles—Omi Privé is celebrating its new website with a jewelry giveaway and a donation to a good cause.

The gemstone jewelry brand has unveiled the new OmiPrivé.com, which highlights its jewels with up-close imagery that “cascades” across the screen. As users scroll down, more images are revealed.

The website experience is designed to act like a “unique gemstone journey,” the brand said, where each design can be appreciated on its own before users see another.

Omi also redesigned the site to serve as an educational resource about colored gems.

A new “gemstones” tab showcases the wide variety of stones used in the brand’s collection. Users can click through to learn details about each stone’s origins, available shades and birthstone month.

To celebrate its launch, the brand created a website scavenger hunt giveaway with a charitable aspect.

One randomly selected entrant will win the 18-karat rose gold Omi Privé tanzanite necklace valued at $1,600 pictured at right.



Users can enter to win by answering four questions, with answers found throughout the website.

Omi also will make a $1,000 donation in the winner’s name to the recently created Art Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, created by 50 jewelry industry brands in partnership with FIT for scholarships and mentorships to support black students in the school’s jewelry design program.

“We worked to make the website visually stunning, showcasing our collection and telling our stories through text and imagery,” commented President and head designer Niveet Nagpal. “It was important that as you explore Omi Privé, that the website evoke passion, stimulate the senses, tell our story, and educate through our blogs and gemstone education section.”

“This is an important step for us to showcase our brand and one-of-a-kind pieces digitally as we further utilize technology to transition our highly personal and intimate brand into the digital and virtual platforms of the future.”