The Smart Lab: How to Use Instagram and Facebook Shops
Facebook and Instagram Shops are additional sales platforms that will redirect traffic to your product if you just take the time to link things properly.
The feature is simple and dynamic, and you can publicize anything you want, from custom pieces to your best-selling brands.
Facebook and Instagram have turned their focus to local businesses and are studying how to make them attractive and seen within the apps, which are not only free of ads but also can enhance the business/subscriber experience.
Hence the Shops feature, which basically shortens the consumers’ route between tapping on an image of your product and buying it.
Setting Up Shop
Your physical product needs to be registered on Facebook.
If you already have an e-commerce store, like Shopify or BigCommerce, you need only to import your product(s) to a Facebook catalog and later connect that catalog to your Instagram account.
Once your catalog is accepted and on display on Instagram, add the shopping link to the publications on your feed and you will automatically see the shopping bag icon on your page.
You can also do it without a website at all and promote exclusively on Instagram and Facebook.
For this, you will only use the Facebook catalog manager and add your products manually.
If you are keeping it exclusive, the idea is to briefly, clearly and creatively reflect the key characteristics of your brand on your feed.
For images, it is better to contact a photographer so that you look professional and curated.
The tip here is, if you want to tick all boxes, have a business account on Instagram that will be linked to a Facebook business page.
A business account on Instagram will not only provide you with a “contact” button, but you will give you access to statistics about your business: the number of new subscribers, likes and reposts, audience reach, clicks on the link indicated in the profile, time of maximum activity of subscribers, and so on.
As for the Facebook business page, you automatically receive Facebook advertising tools, AdsManager and PowerEditor.
With their help, you can create and shape advertising campaigns, attracting an audience according to the desired demographics, e.g., gender, age, region, watch analytics and reports.
Get In Your Followers’ Heads
Having an online shop will reinforce your brand name, slogan and identity.
Your subscribers will visually recognize your company and distinguish it from others.
Identity is a set of means by which your image will be solidified: color, form, style, motto, etc.
Among consumers, it contributes to memorization and the emergence of associative relationships. They will recognize you, and familiarity is the key to business.
This tool is incredible because your online shop is 100 percent customizable and it can be integrated with Facebook Messenger, direct messages on Instagram and WhatsApp.
You can also track deliveries and boost your website.
If you are in the jewelry industry and sell eye-catching and trendy products, then Instagram and Facebook Shops are the main promotion tool for you.
The reason is simple: With proper account management, users will want to see your product in their stream, not only for shopping but also for aesthetic reasons.
Promoting an online store on Instagram requires minimal investment, and growth is potentially unlimited.
Emmanuel Raheb is the CEO of Smart Age Solutions, a digital ad agency and coveted Premier Google Partner. With nearly 18 years’ digital marketing and e-commerce experience, Raheb is passionate about helping and strategically growing national jewelry brands and local retailers alike. Contact him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
