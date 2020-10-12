Here’s How A Thousand Facets Is Encouraging People to Vote

New York—Blogger and jewelry designer advocate A Thousand Facets is using her platform to encourage her audience to vote.

This week, she launched a giveaway via her Instagram account, which will run through Nov. 5, two days after election day, for those who can prove they voted.

“This election is a very important one, and during the pandemic we understand a lot of people are worried about voting, but voting is a right and we must exercise it,” said the woman behind A Thousand Facets, who chooses to remain anonymous.

“We must be united during this election and move forward as the future of our country, the access to health care, women’s health, the environment, human equality among other important issues depends on it.”

Fifteen winners will be chosen at random to receive a piece of jewelry retailing between $250 and $3,000.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To enter for a chance at a jewel, participants need to show proof of voting by sending a photo and date to

There are a few limits—only U.S. citizens registered to vote are qualified. The woman behind A Thousand Facets also noted that photos taken inside polling booths will be disqualified as they aren’t allowed in many states. (Business Insider has an updated article regarding what each state allows—and doesn’t—as of now.)

The list of designers and brands donating pieces to the giveaway are: Sarah Swell, 12th House Jewelry, Wendy Ann Stauffer, Erin Deluca, Jen Leddy, Elle Naz, Loren Nicole, Dana Bronfman, Nikki Nation, Hannah Blount and Ancients17 (collaborating), Susan Fauman, Lel Jewelry, I Seira, Hahn Jewelry, and East Fourth Street Jewelry.