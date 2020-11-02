Rebag To Offer Secondhand Fine Jewelry and Watches
New York—Secondhand luxury handbag retailer Rebag is branching out into the watches and fine jewelry space.
The company will accept and sell products from Rolex, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., and more.
“After successfully expanding into accessories earlier this year, our entry into the watches and fine jewelry category is the natural next step for us,” founder and CEO Charles Gorra said in a press release announcing the news.
Founded in 2014, Rebag offers several ways for customers to shop for secondhand luxury goods.
Items can be bought and kept forever or exchanged later to make way for a new style.
Its exchange program, Rebag Infinity, lets shoppers return their purchase for up to a year after, for a credit worth 70 to 80 percent of the original purchase price that can then be used toward a new purchase.
For those looking to sell, its Clair by Rebag program evaluates the item and gives an instant offer. In-person evaluations are also available in its retail locations.
Watches and fine jewelry from accepted designers are also eligible for these programs.
Rebag will be sharing information on how to make informed buying and selling decisions via The Vault, the online home of its luxury resale content created by its in-house experts.
It will cover designer histories, specific jewelry styles and models, styling how-tos, and tips on product maintenance and care.
For more information about the programs, visit Rebag’s website.
