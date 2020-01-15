Second-Generation Pearl Dealer Raymond Mastoloni Sr. Dies at 89

New York—Longtime pearl expert Raymond (Ray) Louis Mastoloni Sr. died Jan. 9 in his home.
He was 89.
Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930 to Adele Paolotti and Frank Mastoloni, he attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School and then St. Bonaventure University.
He went on to serve his country in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952.
Upon returning, he completed his bachelor’s in history in 1954 before attending St. John’s Law School.
In 1958, Mastoloni married Carol Mastronardi.
The union lasted 61 years, and Mastoloni credited it as the foundation of his future successes, both as a businessman and as a family man.
He started his professional career while serving in Japan, establishing relationships, learning the language and laying the foundation for what would become a lucrative business.
He and his brothers joined the family company—Frank Mastoloni and Sons (Mastoloni Pearls), started by his father and uncles—in the 1950s, according to the company’s website, and built the business into one of the largest cultured pearl companies in the world.
A well-respected leader in the industry, Mastoloni served as president of the Cultured Pearl Association of America several times and shared his passion for pearls throughout his life.
He was a resident of White Plains, New York for 48 years, serving as role model in the community and looked to as a man of strength, kindness and courage.
He was a member of the Westchester Hills Golf Club and a Centurion member of the New York Athletic Club.
Mastoloni was known for being a generous man, a successful businessman and a provider, and a compassionate husband, father and grandfather who lived his life based on family, company and friends.
His professional legacy lives on through his son Ray Mastoloni Jr., who is the third generation to work at the company, along with cousins Fran and Ed Mastoloni.
Mastoloni is survived by his wife, Carol; their four children, Raymond (Kirsten), Jeanne, Joseph (Laura), and Thomas (Patricia); and 12 grandchildren: Dana (Brett), Alyssa (Colin), Raymond (Meghan), Joseph, Charles, Victoria, Kyle, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Christopher, Daniel and Benjamin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and/or Cardinal McCloskey Community Services.
