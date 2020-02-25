Oscar Heyman’s Marvin Heyman Dies at 89
Leeds, Mass.— Marvin Solomon Heyman, the second generation at renowned jewelry house Oscar Heyman & Brothers, died Sunday.
He was 89.
“Marvin devoted his life and energy to his family, work and community,” the Oscar Heyman team said.
Heyman was born in 1930. He attended college at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio for two years then completed his degree at New York University.
He served in the U.S. Army briefly.
Heyman joined the family business in 1952 when he was in his early 20s, working alongside his father, Harry Heyman, brother of the company’s eponymous founder, Oscar Heyman.
He started as an apprentice jeweler, training at the bench for several years as well as working in the company’s loose stone department.
He ran the workshop for decades alongside his father. In 2001, Heyman became president of the company, remaining in the role until his retirement in 2015.
Outside of the jewelry industry, his extensive array of community work included being a founding member of the nonprofit Jewish youth organization Bachurai Chemed in Long Beach, New York.
He was an active member of his synagogue, Temple Beth Israel, in Port Washington, New York, at one time serving as president.
As former chairman of the Port Washington Community Action Council and through his work for the UJA-Federation of New York, Heyman also worked toward causes like racial equality, fair housing and fighting antisemitism.
The Oscar Heyman team said: “Marvin was selfless, modest and loving. A man of few words, all who knew him—his family, friends, co-workers and caretakers—were moved by his playful and gentle spirit, kindness and charity.”
In 2017, Heyman left the New York City area to move to Leeds, Massachusetts to be closer to his children.
Heyman was father and father-in-law to Jon Heyman and Karen Rowe; the late Lisa Heyman and Larry Gauchman; Ben Heyman; and Ruth Heyman and Lisa Mandel.
He was grandfather to Jacob, Leah, Roxanne, Ruby, and Maxim, and former husband to Barbara.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Fannie Heyman, and his brother, David Heyman.
Funeral services will be held at the Plaza Community Jewish Chapel in New York City on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Burial service will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Heyman can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation or the UJA-Federation of New York.
