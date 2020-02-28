National Jeweler

Aurate to Host Jewelry Trade-In Day at SoHo Store

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Jewelry start-up Aurate focuses on classic, everyday wearable jewelry in 18-karat gold, 14-karat gold and gold vermeil. For one weekend only, the store is allowing customers to trade in their fine jewelry styles for store credit.

New York—For International Women’s Day, Aurate is allowing customers to trade in their unwanted jewelry for something new.

Over the weekend of March 7-8, Aurate’s New York City SoHo location will have fine jewelry appraisers on hand to valuate customers’ unwanted pieces, paying them in store credit.

Shoppers can use the credit in-store or online to purchase something new.

It’s a way for women to rid themselves of jewelry associated with negative memories—think an old wedding band or engagement ring—and upgrade to a new piece that brings them joy, the company explained in a press release.

Customers unable to make it to the store can also complete the process online through a three-part survey and by submitting images.

They will receive an appraisal estimate in about two days, then can ship their unwanted item to Aurate to receive store credit.

Founded in 2015 by former Princeton classmates Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui, Aurate says 80 percent of its purchases are made by females shopping for themselves.

The jewelry start-up has made a name for itself selling recycled gold and responsibly sourced diamond jewelry produced in New York City at lower-than-normal prices by selling directly to consumers.

It has three New York City stores and one in Washington, D.C.

In addition to traditional online shopping, Aurate launched a “Home Try-On” system in 2018 that has earned it comparisons to Warby Parker. Shoppers can take a quiz and receive a box of five jewelry styles to try on for a week without being charged, and then return the styles they don’t want to keep.





TAGS:   Jewelry Designers , Marketing
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy