Aurate to Host Jewelry Trade-In Day at SoHo Store

New York—For International Women’s Day, Aurate is allowing customers to trade in their unwanted jewelry for something new.

Over the weekend of March 7-8, Aurate’s New York City SoHo location will have fine jewelry appraisers on hand to valuate customers’ unwanted pieces, paying them in store credit.

Shoppers can use the credit in-store or online to purchase something new.

It’s a way for women to rid themselves of jewelry associated with negative memories—think an old wedding band or engagement ring—and upgrade to a new piece that brings them joy, the company explained in a press release.

Customers unable to make it to the store can also complete the process online through a three-part survey and by submitting images.

They will receive an appraisal estimate in about two days, then can ship their unwanted item to Aurate to receive store credit.

Founded in 2015 by former Princeton classmates Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui, Aurate says 80 percent of its purchases are made by females shopping for themselves.

The jewelry start-up has made a name for itself selling recycled gold and responsibly sourced diamond jewelry produced in New York City at lower-than-normal prices by selling directly to consumers.

It has three New York City stores and one in Washington, D.C.

In addition to traditional online shopping, Aurate launched a “Home Try-On” system in 2018 that has earned it comparisons to Warby Parker. Shoppers can take a quiz and receive a box of five jewelry styles to try on for a week without being charged, and then return the styles they don’t want to keep.