InStore Announces Webinars on Managing Crisis
Montclair, N.J.—Over the next week, jewelry industry trade publication InStore is holding a number of webinars addressing issues surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on retail.
On Tuesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. EST, National Jeweler columnist Sherry Smith of the Edge Retail Academy and Andrea Hill of Hill Management group will talk real-time strategy for jewelers who are reducing hours, limiting staff and going digital in “Managing through the Crisis: How to Address Your Financials & Marketing.”
On March 26 at 11 a.m. EST, Shane O’Neill of Fruchtman Marketing will advise on connecting with customers and building a brand during an emergency in “Managing through the Crisis: The Digital Marketing Response.”
InStore Editor-in-Chief Trace Shelton will participate in and moderate each webinar.
InStore publisher Matthijs Braakman said in a statement: “We are in an unprecedented marketplace. The challenges are acute and severe. To find a way forward we must work even harder, learn from each other, find support amongst our industry partners and implement solutions together.
“InStore will continue to be an uninterrupted resource for independent retailers. We’re hard at work developing unique programming to support our jewelry friends in need and to help guide the industry to eventual recovery.”
On March 31 at 11 a.m. EST, author David Geller will speak on "Managing through the Crisis: What to Do with Your Inventory & Shop," providing actionable tips on inventory and promoting store services.
