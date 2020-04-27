National Jeweler

This Jeweler Knows Your Kids Need Something to Do

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Venus Jewelers in Somerset, New Jersey is holding a kids jewelry design contest and will turn the winning drawing into a custom jewelry piece. (Image courtesy of Venus Jewelers)
Somerset, N.J.—As the coronavirus pandemic carries on, many will remain at home for the foreseeable future, with parents exhausting options for keeping their little ones occupied.

Venus Jewelers of Somerset, New Jersey understands and it wants to help.

The fifth-generation family jeweler is holding a kids jewelry design contest on its Facebook page.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, kids can submit a drawing of a piece of jewelry designed with their mom or caretaker in mind.

“This year, more than ever, Venus Jewelers wanted to recognize the hard-working mothers out there going above and beyond during the stay-at-home restrictions of COVID-19,” said Peter Stavrianidis, principal of Venus Jewelers, in a press release.

“Many families with children are now full-time caretakers, teachers and, in many cases, [doing all this] while working from home simultaneously.”

The drawings can be submitted, with the child’s name and age included, via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The drawings will be posted on Facebook so followers can vote on the winning masterpiece. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card and have their drawing transformed into a custom piece of jewelry.


Interested young artists have until Friday, May 1 to enter.


TAGS:   Retail , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy