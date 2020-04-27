This Jeweler Knows Your Kids Need Something to Do
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Somerset, N.J.—As the coronavirus pandemic carries on, many will remain at home for the foreseeable future, with parents exhausting options for keeping their little ones occupied.
Venus Jewelers of Somerset, New Jersey understands and it wants to help.
The fifth-generation family jeweler is holding a kids jewelry design contest on its Facebook page.
Just in time for Mother’s Day, kids can submit a drawing of a piece of jewelry designed with their mom or caretaker in mind.
“This year, more than ever, Venus Jewelers wanted to recognize the hard-working mothers out there going above and beyond during the stay-at-home restrictions of COVID-19,” said Peter Stavrianidis, principal of Venus Jewelers, in a press release.
“Many families with children are now full-time caretakers, teachers and, in many cases, [doing all this] while working from home simultaneously.”
The drawings can be submitted, with the child’s name and age included, via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The drawings will be posted on Facebook so followers can vote on the winning masterpiece. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card and have their drawing transformed into a custom piece of jewelry.
Interested young artists have until Friday, May 1 to enter.
Venus Jewelers of Somerset, New Jersey understands and it wants to help.
The fifth-generation family jeweler is holding a kids jewelry design contest on its Facebook page.
Just in time for Mother’s Day, kids can submit a drawing of a piece of jewelry designed with their mom or caretaker in mind.
“This year, more than ever, Venus Jewelers wanted to recognize the hard-working mothers out there going above and beyond during the stay-at-home restrictions of COVID-19,” said Peter Stavrianidis, principal of Venus Jewelers, in a press release.
“Many families with children are now full-time caretakers, teachers and, in many cases, [doing all this] while working from home simultaneously.”
The drawings can be submitted, with the child’s name and age included, via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The drawings will be posted on Facebook so followers can vote on the winning masterpiece. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card and have their drawing transformed into a custom piece of jewelry.
Interested young artists have until Friday, May 1 to enter.
Get the Daily News >