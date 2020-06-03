JA, DCA Reopen Jewelers Relief Fund
New York—Jewelers of America and Diamond Council of America are reopening the Jewelers Relief Fund.
The trade organizations have set up a GoFundMe page to help jewelers struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lootings following protests across the country.
Organizers are calling for the jewelry community to band together to help fellow jewelers facing a crisis.
“We believe that by coming together, we can maximize the industry's resources to support our own in their greatest times of need,” said JA CEO Dave Bonaparte in an email to its members.
Jewelers can provide details on their situations and request help via an online form.
The funds will go to Diamond Council of America, a 501(c)(3) charity, and then be distributed directly to independent jewelers in the U.S. and its territories.
They had raised $1,600 out of the $25,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.
“Just as jewelry stores have been reopening due to the quarantines caused by COVID-19, many have been dealt another blow and are now dealing with terrible destruction from break-ins and looting,” said Jewelers of America President & CEO David J. Bonaparte.
“We know the industry can ban together to help pick-up the broken pieces of our brethren and provide much needed financial relief during these troubling times.”
