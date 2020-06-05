Tacori Launches ‘Connect’ Virtual Concierge Service

Los Angeles—Tacori has launched a new digital service to help customers shop online while also supporting its retailer network.

“Tacori Connect” is a concierge service allowing consumers to shop the brand’s engagement rings, wedding bands and jewelry through a personalized virtual experience.

It uses digital appointment-setting technology to connect shoppers with Tacori specialists in live one-on-one online consultations to browse jewelry or get styling advice.

To schedule an appointment, shoppers simply answer a few questions and register for a selected time with a specialist.

Appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. PST to 4:30 p.m. PST.

Connect is also designed to support Tacori’s retail partners as stay-at-home mandates remain in place in many areas of the country.

After a virtual appointment, brand specialists will follow up with customers and connect them with their closest retail partner, coordinating to see jewelry discussed in person in a private one-on-one store viewing or arranging for curbside pick-up.

“In today’s world, being able to connect meaningfully with customers is essential,” said Michelle Chila, Tacori’s senior vice president of marketing and PR.

“And while in-person visits to stores may be more challenging right now, Tacori has the technology and experience to help our retail partners connect with customers in the ways that they feel comfortable.”