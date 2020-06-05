10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—The nonstop news surrounding COVID-19 took a backseat last week as outbreaks of violence and looting broke out amid the mostly peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.
Jewelers’ Security Alliance President John J. Kennedy said as of last Tuesday, more than 100 jewelry stores in 22 states had sustained damaged and/or lost merchandise to looters.
Also last week, we tracked developments in the Tiffany/LVMH deal and reported on the cancellation of another major industry event.
In the last few months, we’ve been doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
We will keep it at 10 in order to include stories about how the civil unrest is impacting the industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1) Jewelers React to Nationwide Protests, Looting
National Jeweler reached out to jewelers in Minneapolis and other cities where protests in response to the death of George Floyd have led to looting.
2) How Many Jewelry Stores Have Been Hit In Nationwide Rioting?
Jewelers Security Alliance’ John Kennedy answered this question and many more in a special webinar on store security held Tuesday.
3) Retired Police Captain Killed Guarding Jewelry Store
He was shot to death by looters at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry.
4) JA, DCA Reopen Jewelers Relief Fund
The industry-wide fund aims to raise $25,000 for jewelers who have experienced looting or sustained damage after some protests devolved into looting and riots.
5) Report: Tiffany-LVMH Deal on the Rocks
The deteriorating situation in the United States is troubling members of LVMH’s board, according to news reports.
6) Piece of the Week: Harwell Godfrey’s Pendant for the NAACP
All proceeds from the sale of the made-to-order piece will benefit the organization dedicated to fighting for justice for black lives.
7) WJA Cancels Live 2020 Awards for Excellence, Takes Them Virtual
The annual fundraising event will be held online July 27 and include a keynote speaker.
8) The Smart Lab: Why Your Website Is an Integral Part of Reopening
It is an online representation of your brand and the perfect place to launch your store’s reopening campaign, Emmanuel Raheb writes.
9) Tacori Launches ‘Connect’ Virtual Concierge Service
It allows shoppers to have live one-on-one consultations with specialists online, then connects them with the closest retail partner.
10) Roberto Coin Honors 2020 Healthcare Heroes
The brand gave 100 nurses fighting the pandemic a necklace and created a video highlighting the efforts of individuals across the country.
