Zillion Launches ‘Love Locked Down’ Contest

Palo Alto, Calif.—Jewelry insurance company Zillion partnered with six fine jewelry retailers for a contest encouraging couples who have gotten engaged or married during the pandemic to share their stories.

The “Love Locked Down” video contest will award one U.S.-based couple with a $5,000 honeymoon vacation voucher.

Zillion is asking couples to enter by submitting a video of the wedding ceremony or marriage proposal that took place during the coronavirus crisis.

For those who don’t have a video, Zillion is letting them enter by submitting a video of themselves answering a few questions about their special day, like if they had virtual attendees, what friends and family thought about the decision to propose or get married during this time and if they will have a larger in-person event later.

The contest is being done in partnership with The Source Fine Jewelers, Henne Jewelers, Marks Jewelers, Greene & Co, Yadav Diamonds & Jewelry and I.D. Jewelry.

“During this unprecedented time when love is needed more than ever before, we want to encourage couples to share their unique versions of these most time-honored traditions with the world,” Zillion Managing Director Adam Black said.

Submissions will be accepted through June 19.

Public voting for the winners will then run through June 30, with the winners announced July 2.