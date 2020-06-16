National Jeweler

Zillion Launches ‘Love Locked Down’ Contest

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
For Zillion’s Love Locked Down contest, couples are asked to submit their videos of getting engaged or married during the coronavirus pandemic. The winning couple will receive a $5,000 honeymoon vacation voucher.
Palo Alto, Calif.—Jewelry insurance company Zillion partnered with six fine jewelry retailers for a contest encouraging couples who have gotten engaged or married during the pandemic to share their stories.

The “Love Locked Down” video contest will award one U.S.-based couple with a $5,000 honeymoon vacation voucher.

Zillion is asking couples to enter by submitting a video of the wedding ceremony or marriage proposal that took place during the coronavirus crisis.

For those who don’t have a video, Zillion is letting them enter by submitting a video of themselves answering a few questions about their special day, like if they had virtual attendees, what friends and family thought about the decision to propose or get married during this time and if they will have a larger in-person event later.

The contest is being done in partnership with The Source Fine Jewelers, Henne Jewelers, Marks Jewelers, Greene & Co, Yadav Diamonds & Jewelry and I.D. Jewelry.

“During this unprecedented time when love is needed more than ever before, we want to encourage couples to share their unique versions of these most time-honored traditions with the world,” Zillion Managing Director Adam Black said.

Submissions will be accepted through June 19.

Public voting for the winners will then run through June 30, with the winners announced July 2.





Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy