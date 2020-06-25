National Jeweler

WJA Foundation Announces $2K COVID-19 Relief Grant

New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association Foundation has announced it will use the contributions received from its Giving Tuesday Now campaign to support members who are reopening their businesses.

WJA is now offering a one-time, need-based 2020 Relief Grant of $2,000 to support a member with a small business (fewer than 10 employees) who has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related closures.

Grant criteria includes the following.
--Applicants must be female members of WJA;
--Applicants must demonstrate a loss of income between March and June 2020 and disclose any other funding they have received to assist with their reopening; and
--Applicants are required to submit an application detailing the negative impacts the crisis has had on their business and how they will use the funds to for reopening.

Applications can be submitted online now. The deadline is Sunday, July 5.

The grant winner will be announced next month.



