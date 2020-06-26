10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, Patek Philippe finished its $600 million production facility, the Hong Kong jewelry trade shows were pushed to 2021, and Jared debuted new rings in honor of Pride Month.
Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Tacori is set to make its Netflix debut soon and Melissa Kaye unveiled her latest jewelry in new, bright enamel shades.
Read on for more of the top 10 headlines from NationalJeweler.com last week.
1. Jewelry Cleaning Tips Straight from an Expert
Kingswood Company President Kristie Nicolosi talks cleaning routines, the drawbacks of using alcohol on jewelry, and the difference between cleaning and disinfecting.
2. Here’s the Latest on Neiman Marcus, JC Penney Bankruptcies
The retailers filed for bankruptcy protection for similar reasons, including mounting debt and the toll the coronavirus has taken on business.
3. Patek Philippe Finishes $600M Production Facility
The watchmaker created a limited-edition stainless steel Calatrava to mark the occasion.
4. Tacori Is About to Be the Jewelry Star of a New Reality Show
The company has also extended a special platinum promotion to boost business for retail partners.
5. Joseph DuMouchelle Pleads Not Guilty in Wire Fraud Case
The prominent Michigan jeweler and auctioneer now faces a criminal information in the multi-million-dollar fraud case.
6. These Fancy Colored Diamond Hearts Could Sell for $18M Total
The two lots lead the Sotheby’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction July 10 as the house resumes live events in Asia.
7. See Melissa Kaye’s Joyful New Enamel Jewelry
The designer has expanded upon last year’s hit enamel offerings with bright new shades.
8. Hong Kong Jewelry Shows Postponed to 2021
Organizers pushed back the show dates due to an extension of coronavirus-related travel restrictions in Hong Kong.
9. Jared’s New Pride Rings Celebrate, Support LGBTQ Community
All proceeds from the new rainbow rings will benefit the Can’t Cancel Pride fund, which supports organizations struggling to fundraise amid COVID-19.
10. 3 Suspects Indicted in Fatal Robbery of CT Jewelry Store
The superseding indictment features a Hobbs Act robbery charge and two new ones: interstate transportation of stolen property and using a firearm to cause a death during a robbery.
