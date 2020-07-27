JA, JVC to Hold Webinars on Race, Diversity

New York—The nationwide call to action to address issues of racial inequality and foster more inclusive environments is being heard in the jewelry trade.

Jewelers of America’s Chief Financial Officer Annie Doresca will lead a conversation on diversity and inclusion in a webinar titled “An Open Discussion on Race in the Jewelry Industry.”

Panelists include John Hall, chief information officer at GIA; Reginald Johnson, senior vice president of North America field human resources and chief diversity officer at Signet; Bob Goodman of Robert Goodman Jewelers; and Angely Martinez of Angely Martinez Jewelry.

Martinez is the author of an open letter from a group of 29 BIPOC—Black, indigenous, and people of color—jewelry designers calling for more support and education, and demanding racial equity in the industry.

Doresca and the panelists will discuss the current state of the jewelry trade, where improvements are needed, and what can be done to achieve a more diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace culture.

The free webinar will be held June 30 at 2 p.m. EDT.

To register, visit the Jewelers of America website.

The Jewelers Vigilance Committee is also hosting an upcoming webinar on the topic of inclusion.

Ethics leader and attorney Veronica Root Martinez will host “Building a Culture of Ethical Inclusion” on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. ET.



Attorney and law professor Veronica Root MartinezShe is a professor of law at Notre Dame Law School where she directs the program on ethics, compliance, and inclusion.

The presentation aims to answer the questions of what organizational leaders can do to address discrimination and bias, and how they can reach the goal of a more inclusive workplace.

“For those truly committed to transforming their workplaces into more inclusive environments, it is not enough to ensure rote compliance with legal and regulatory mandates,” said JVC in a press release announcing the webinar.

The presentation will dive into how to move beyond a legal framework of thinking and how to create “a foundation of ethical inclusion” where one can build a more equitable workplace culture.

“We hope you will join her talk, as incorporating diversity and inclusion is a vital part of running an ethical business,” said Tiffany Stevens, JVC president, CEO and general counsel.

To register for the free webinar, visit the JVC website.