Royal Chain Is Asking Stores to Nominate ‘Hero’ Customers

Anyone can submit local heroes’ stories to their closest Royal Chain retailer. Each month, the manufacturer will select four people to gift jewelry.
New York—With the help of its retail partners, Royal Chain wants to give back to people around the nation who help their communities.

The New York City-based manufacturer, along with its fine jewelry brand Phillip Gavriel, has created a nonprofit corporate social responsibility initiative, “The Royal Chain Heroes.”

Royal Chain is asking its large network of retail partners to collect and submit stories about people in their communities who have done something “extraordinary” to help others, the company said in a press release.

Royal Chain will select four monthly winners to receive a piece of jewelry from Phillip Gavriel or Royal Chain.

Winners’ stories will be shared on a special website and on social media.

The initiative is meant to inspire and create hope, while strengthening relationships between jewelry stores and their local customers.

Royal Chain Vice President Phillip Gabriel Maroof commented: “Over the last few months, we have heard the inspiring stories of people who have made a difference across the country, but there are so many more who will never get that national recognition they deserve.

“With this initiative we can fortify the bond between jewelry stores and their local communities that will continue to share life’s most precious milestones together.”


Royal Chain has sent a checklist of basic information to its retailers for them to submit along with their local heroes’ stories to a specially designated email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


