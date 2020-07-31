National Jeweler

Packaging Company Rocket Cuts Ribbon on Midwest Factory

Rocket, the jewelry packaging and displays manufacturer, opened its first facility in the Midwest in mid-June.
New York—Packing and display company Rocket opened a new facility in Ohio in mid-June, its first in the Midwest as it looks to expand its presence in the region.

The company said it chose to build its 43,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in Massillon, Ohio due to the large number of customers it serves in the Midwest.

“The addition of the Ohio facility to our East and West Coast operations gives us a leading edge in servicing clients across the entire country in a highly efficient manner," said President Michael Kaplan in a press release announcing the new facility.

The opening marks Rocket’s seventh warehouse location, adding to its portfolio of facilities in New York, California, the U.K., China, Vietnam and Canada.

The company provides jewelry packaging and displays to Tiffany & Co., Bloomingdale’s, Stuller, Day’s Jewelers, and more.

Founded in 1917, the family-owned company has been passed down through four generations.



