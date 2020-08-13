Susan Eisen Is the New President of the Texas Jewelers Association
El Paso, Texas—Jewelry designer, appraiser and author Susan Eisen is the new president of the Texas Jewelers Association, the organization announced Tuesday.
Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Eisen opened her eponymous store on Montana Street in her hometown 40 years ago and serves as its president and chief designer.
She is a Gemological Institute of America graduate gemologist, a master gemologist appraiser of the American Society of Appraisers, and an American Gem Society certified gemologist appraiser.
Eisen also has written three books, including one on collecting jewelry called “Crazy About Jewelry! An Expert Guide to Buying, Selling, and Caring for your Jewelry,” and one on avoiding family heirloom inheritance battles, “The Myth of the Million Dollar Dishrag: An Effective and Powerful Plan to Avoid a Family Inheritance Battle After You Die.”
She trained as a jewelry artist and goldsmith at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), has won the title of “Best Jeweler” in El Paso 11 years in a row and has had numerous celebrities wear her pieces on the red carpet.
Eisen is the first TJA president from El Paso, and is the city’s only GG.
Her term will be 2020-2022.
The Texas Jewelers Association is the largest state jewelers association in the United States. It sponsors networking events, trade shows, speakers, social events and seminars, and disseminates a regular newsletter.
Membership is reserved for jewelers who show commitment and responsibility to the jewelry industry and have a retail store in the Lone Star State.
