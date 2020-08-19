This Sky-High Proposal Will Warm Your Heart

This solitaire round diamond engagement ring is from J.R. Dunn Jewelers. (Photo courtesy of Christina Cernik Photography)

Patrick Callahan popped the question at the oceanside Deering Estate in Miami, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Christina Cernik Photography)

Callahan won J.R. Dunn’s “Say it Big” proposal contest and the chance to ask for Taylor’s hand for all to see. (Photo courtesy of Christina Cernik Photography)