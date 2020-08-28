10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
michelle.graff@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Last week, news surfaced that jewelry designer Marilyn Cooperman, whose work is housed in the permanent collections at MAD and the Boston MFA, has died.
The pending acquisition of Tiffany & Co. by LVMH continued to make headlines, while Movado announced a new partnership and De Beers Group selected a new leader for its retail chain.
Read on to catch up on all the top industry stories from last week.
1) Jewelry Designer Marilyn F. Cooperman Dies
The dynamic creative known for her brilliant red lipstick, enthusiasm and gift for friendship left her mark on fashion and jewelry.
2) Tiffany, LVMH Deal Pushed Back to Fall
The billion-dollar acquisition still needs regulatory approval from the European Union, Japan, Mexico and Taiwan.
3) Why Mall Owner CBL Properties May File for Bankruptcy
As the company nears a bankruptcy filing, here’s how it got there and how it may get out.
4) What to Do Before and After a Hurricane
As Hurricane Laura makes its way north, Berkley Asset Protection and Jewelers Mutual Group offer 26 tips for jewelers on preparing for, and dealing with, major storms.
5) Former De Grisogono CEO Tapped to Lead De Beers’ Retail Stores
Céline Assimon will take over from François Delage as CEO of De Beers Jewellers.
6) Movado Inks Deal with Calvin Klein
The watch company also released its second-quarter results, posting a 44 percent drop in sales.
7) Tiffany’s Q2 Sales Sink, E-commerce Shines
U.S. ecommerce sales surged 122 percent in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic kept shoppers at home.
8) GIA Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2021
The institute is offering $1 million in funds for new enrollments next year.
9) National Jeweler Is Expanding ‘My Next Question’
The webinar series will return in September with episodes hosted by all four National Jeweler editors.
10) 442-Carat Diamond Recovered From Mine in Lesotho
It’s the largest find for Gem Diamonds so far this year and is believed to be the second-largest gem-quality diamond dug up this year.
The pending acquisition of Tiffany & Co. by LVMH continued to make headlines, while Movado announced a new partnership and De Beers Group selected a new leader for its retail chain.
Read on to catch up on all the top industry stories from last week.
1) Jewelry Designer Marilyn F. Cooperman Dies
The dynamic creative known for her brilliant red lipstick, enthusiasm and gift for friendship left her mark on fashion and jewelry.
2) Tiffany, LVMH Deal Pushed Back to Fall
The billion-dollar acquisition still needs regulatory approval from the European Union, Japan, Mexico and Taiwan.
3) Why Mall Owner CBL Properties May File for Bankruptcy
As the company nears a bankruptcy filing, here’s how it got there and how it may get out.
4) What to Do Before and After a Hurricane
As Hurricane Laura makes its way north, Berkley Asset Protection and Jewelers Mutual Group offer 26 tips for jewelers on preparing for, and dealing with, major storms.
5) Former De Grisogono CEO Tapped to Lead De Beers’ Retail Stores
Céline Assimon will take over from François Delage as CEO of De Beers Jewellers.
6) Movado Inks Deal with Calvin Klein
The watch company also released its second-quarter results, posting a 44 percent drop in sales.
7) Tiffany’s Q2 Sales Sink, E-commerce Shines
U.S. ecommerce sales surged 122 percent in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic kept shoppers at home.
8) GIA Accepting Scholarship Applications for 2021
The institute is offering $1 million in funds for new enrollments next year.
9) National Jeweler Is Expanding ‘My Next Question’
The webinar series will return in September with episodes hosted by all four National Jeweler editors.
10) 442-Carat Diamond Recovered From Mine in Lesotho
It’s the largest find for Gem Diamonds so far this year and is believed to be the second-largest gem-quality diamond dug up this year.
Get the Daily News >