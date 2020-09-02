The Kingswood Company Makes List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Columbus, Ohio—The Kingswood Company snagged a spot on Inc. Magazine’s the Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The maker of private-label jewelry cleaners and polishing cloths was No. 1,860.

The list looks at successful companies in the small business segment of the economy and, over the years, has given national exposure to big names like Intuit, Microsoft, Patagonia, Under Armour and Zappos.

The companies on this year’s list achieved three-year average growth of over 500 percent, with a median rate of 165 percent.

RELATED CONTENT: Jewelry Cleaning Tips Straight from an Expert

Ohio-based The Kingswood Company posted three-year- revenue growth of 228 percent, as per a press release.

The company attributed its growth to its focus on developing new products, expanding design capabilities, and expanding its distribution channel to include domestic retail jewelers, manufacturers, brands, e-commerce, direct sales companies, pawn stores, big-box retailers, and international retailers and distributors.

“What an honor it is to be included in the Inc. 5000,” said Kristie Nicolosi, president and CEO of The Kingswood Company.

“The extensive work we have put into our outstanding jewelry care product lines and expanded design capabilities have resulted in tremendous growth over the last several years. This honor is a testament to the team we have assembled and their hard work, perseverance and commitment to excellence.”

To see the full list, visit Inc. Magazine’s website.