National Jeweler

Third Annual ‘JFC Day’ Scheduled for This Month

New York—Jewelers for Children will host its third “JFC Day” on Sept. 26.

It’s a day for existing supporters of the charity and potential new ones to celebrate its success as well as raise both visibility and funds for JFC.

The idea for the event came from Steven Vardi, a JFC board member who helped develop the concept alongside JFC’s marketing committee.

During the inaugural JFC Day in 2018, retailers across the country ran promotions in their stores to celebrate the funds that have been raised for the organization so far.

This year, Wells Fargo, in support of the American Gem Society, has already stepped forward as the first sponsor.

Charity partners will rally local supporters to visit jewelers and thank them for their support.

“The pandemic has presented a host of issues not only for the jewelry industry, but for all of our charity partners as well,” said JFC Board Chair Debra Puzio. “JFC Day presents a unique opportunity for all of us to come together and recognize that issues like childhood illness and abuse and neglect are still occurring and children remain a priority.”

Anyone can participate in JFC Day.


Suppliers can reach out to their retail customers and ask them to participate, while retailers are asked to reach out to their customers to educate them about JFC and invite them to participate in whatever activity the store might have planned for Sept. 26.

Everyone also will be asked to use their social media channels to promote the day, especially on the day of, to encourage nationwide exposure.

JFC has materials available to make it easier to participate.

A planning guide, including ideas on how to participate, as well as social media materials, sample emails, press releases and videos are available on the JFC website.


TAGS:   Jewels for Good
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy