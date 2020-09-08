Third Annual ‘JFC Day’ Scheduled for This Month
New York—Jewelers for Children will host its third “JFC Day” on Sept. 26.
It’s a day for existing supporters of the charity and potential new ones to celebrate its success as well as raise both visibility and funds for JFC.
The idea for the event came from Steven Vardi, a JFC board member who helped develop the concept alongside JFC’s marketing committee.
During the inaugural JFC Day in 2018, retailers across the country ran promotions in their stores to celebrate the funds that have been raised for the organization so far.
This year, Wells Fargo, in support of the American Gem Society, has already stepped forward as the first sponsor.
Charity partners will rally local supporters to visit jewelers and thank them for their support.
“The pandemic has presented a host of issues not only for the jewelry industry, but for all of our charity partners as well,” said JFC Board Chair Debra Puzio. “JFC Day presents a unique opportunity for all of us to come together and recognize that issues like childhood illness and abuse and neglect are still occurring and children remain a priority.”
Anyone can participate in JFC Day.
Suppliers can reach out to their retail customers and ask them to participate, while retailers are asked to reach out to their customers to educate them about JFC and invite them to participate in whatever activity the store might have planned for Sept. 26.
Everyone also will be asked to use their social media channels to promote the day, especially on the day of, to encourage nationwide exposure.
JFC has materials available to make it easier to participate.
A planning guide, including ideas on how to participate, as well as social media materials, sample emails, press releases and videos are available on the JFC website.
