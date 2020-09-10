Murphy Jewelers Cuts Ribbon on New Location
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Pottsville, Pa.—Murphy Jewelers’ new store is a fresh take on an old-school family business.
Frank J. Murphy opened the family’s first location in downtown Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1913, traveling door-to-door in a horse and buggy fixing schoolhouse clocks.
The store was passed down to his son Francis Murphy and his wife Winnie Murphy, then to their son Patrick Murphy and his wife Kim Murphy.
Today, Kim carries on the family business alongside daughter Mallory Murphy and son-in-law Cody Frick, who is the new store’s in-house certified watchmaker.
A second location, the Murphy Jewelers’ flagship, opened in Hamburg, Pennsylvania in 2004 and, in 2010, a third was opened at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
After 10 years at that location, the family decided to move into the Lehigh Valley Mall, a two-level enclosed shopping mall with an outdoor lifestyle center attached.
“Our goal was to create an amazing space that allows us to deliver a one-of-a-kind shopping event,” said Chief Operating Officer Leon Benzrihem.
“We are immensely proud of what we are able to offer our existing clients, and welcome new clientele to come see ‘the Murphy experience’ for themselves.”
The store’s exterior design was inspired by an old factory, created using stone, tumbled brick and reclaimed wood. Grid windows, metal roof accents and gas lanterns complete the motif.
The interior has a more contemporary look, offering a cozy seating area and a fireplace.
The store features a Hearts On Fire shop-in-shop and a bridal bar where customers can hop up on a barstool to sit at the stone countertop and browse engagement rings over drinks.
John Hardy, Verragio, Gabriel & Co. and Roberto Coin are among the other lines the store carries.
Like the Hamburg location, the Leigh Valley Mall store has a 500-square-foot Rolex corner, complete with marble, raked limestone, leather and walnut to showcase the high-end timepieces.
The corner will feature a window to look in on Cody as he works.
He is a graduate of the Lititz Watch Technicum, the watchmaking school Rolex opened in 2001.
An on-site jeweler will also be available for repairs, diamond setting and custom design.
Frank J. Murphy opened the family’s first location in downtown Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1913, traveling door-to-door in a horse and buggy fixing schoolhouse clocks.
The store was passed down to his son Francis Murphy and his wife Winnie Murphy, then to their son Patrick Murphy and his wife Kim Murphy.
Today, Kim carries on the family business alongside daughter Mallory Murphy and son-in-law Cody Frick, who is the new store’s in-house certified watchmaker.
A second location, the Murphy Jewelers’ flagship, opened in Hamburg, Pennsylvania in 2004 and, in 2010, a third was opened at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
After 10 years at that location, the family decided to move into the Lehigh Valley Mall, a two-level enclosed shopping mall with an outdoor lifestyle center attached.
“Our goal was to create an amazing space that allows us to deliver a one-of-a-kind shopping event,” said Chief Operating Officer Leon Benzrihem.
“We are immensely proud of what we are able to offer our existing clients, and welcome new clientele to come see ‘the Murphy experience’ for themselves.”
The store’s exterior design was inspired by an old factory, created using stone, tumbled brick and reclaimed wood. Grid windows, metal roof accents and gas lanterns complete the motif.
The interior has a more contemporary look, offering a cozy seating area and a fireplace.
The store features a Hearts On Fire shop-in-shop and a bridal bar where customers can hop up on a barstool to sit at the stone countertop and browse engagement rings over drinks.
John Hardy, Verragio, Gabriel & Co. and Roberto Coin are among the other lines the store carries.
Like the Hamburg location, the Leigh Valley Mall store has a 500-square-foot Rolex corner, complete with marble, raked limestone, leather and walnut to showcase the high-end timepieces.
The corner will feature a window to look in on Cody as he works.
He is a graduate of the Lititz Watch Technicum, the watchmaking school Rolex opened in 2001.
An on-site jeweler will also be available for repairs, diamond setting and custom design.
Get the Daily News >