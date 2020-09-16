National Jeweler

AGS Revamps ‘Find a Jeweler’ Tool

By Lenore Fedow
The new Find a Jeweler tool showcases a jeweler’s AGS credentials and gives customers the option to contact them directly.
Las Vegas—The American Gem Society has relaunched its “Find a Jeweler” search tool.

The revamped tool connects consumers to AGS jewelers and shares information about the jeweler’s expertise, skills, and AGS credentials.

For an improved user experience, the Find a Jewelry Store, Find an Appraiser, and Find a Professional Jeweler tools are all in one place now.

When visiting a member’s profile page, consumers will be able to see if a retailer sells AGS Laboratories reports, offers its private label credit card, or is an Accredited Gem Lab.

“The American Gem Society is always seeking ways that we can add value for our members. Find a Jeweler has been an important tool that has allowed us to help drive consumers into our members’ stores,” said Katherine Bodoh, CEO of the American Gem Society and AGS Laboratories, in a press release announcing the changes.

Visitors can see the titleholder level of employees and digital badges, like the ones available through Conclave or the recertification exam.

A “My Location” feature also lets consumers see where members are located via Google Maps, and a direct contact option allows them to fill out a form and send it directly to a member jeweler.

Enhanced reporting lets AGS report search results to members on the search radius.


The Find a Supplier search tool has also been renamed Find a Vendor, which retailers can use to connect with AGS vendors for their diamond, gemstone, marketing, sales, technology, or other needs.

The Find a Vendor and Find a Jeweler tools are available online.


