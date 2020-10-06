National Jeweler

Mall of America Donates Space to Small Businesses

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Mall of America has opened Community Commons, a 5,000 square foot space for local businesses to showcase their products. (Image courtesy of Mall of America)
Bloomington, Minn.—Mall of America has opened a space where local businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the Minneapolis area can set up shop.

Dubbed “Community Commons,” the temporary 5,000 square foot space opened Oct. 1 on the second level of the south side of the mall.

It features 17 small businesses, offering clothing and accessories, art and culture, food and beverage, personal care items, and gifts. 

Businesses in the space include clothing company 4 the Love, Art Piece Soul Gallery & Studio, personal care company Butters by Jay, dental care company Twiggy Fresh, and and LLakta, which specializes in South American and Native American designs

20201006 Mall of America insertA display by Llakta, a local small business that creates South American and Native American clothing and accessories. (Image courtesy of Mall of America)

“The Community Commons initiative is one of hope and possibility as Mall of America joins the efforts to help rebuild the hearts, minds and livelihoods of our diverse retail community,” said Jill Renslow, EVP of business development and marketing for Mall of America, in a press release announcing the initiative.

Mall of America teamed up with Knock Inc., a local creative agency, to come up with the idea.

The space will also feature commissioned artwork via Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art design center, gallery, retail shop, and artists’ studio in North Minneapolis.

The businesses in Community Commons will be there through spring 2021.

The mega mall encompasses 5.6 million square feet, housing more than 520 retailers and attractions, including a theme park, aquarium, and golfing center. It sees 40 million guests per year, according to its website.

For more information about Community Commons, visit the Mall of America website.

 

 





TAGS:   Retail , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy