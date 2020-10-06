Mall of America Donates Space to Small Businesses

Bloomington, Minn.—Mall of America has opened a space where local businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest in the Minneapolis area can set up shop.

Dubbed “Community Commons,” the temporary 5,000 square foot space opened Oct. 1 on the second level of the south side of the mall.

It features 17 small businesses, offering clothing and accessories, art and culture, food and beverage, personal care items, and gifts.

Businesses in the space include clothing company 4 the Love, Art Piece Soul Gallery & Studio, personal care company Butters by Jay, dental care company Twiggy Fresh, and and LLakta, which specializes in South American and Native American designs

A display by Llakta, a local small business that creates South American and Native American clothing and accessories. (Image courtesy of Mall of America)

“The Community Commons initiative is one of hope and possibility as Mall of America joins the efforts to help rebuild the hearts, minds and livelihoods of our diverse retail community,” said Jill Renslow, EVP of business development and marketing for Mall of America, in a press release announcing the initiative.

Mall of America teamed up with Knock Inc., a local creative agency, to come up with the idea.

The space will also feature commissioned artwork via Juxtaposition Arts, a teen-staffed art design center, gallery, retail shop, and artists’ studio in North Minneapolis.

The businesses in Community Commons will be there through spring 2021.

The mega mall encompasses 5.6 million square feet, housing more than 520 retailers and attractions, including a theme park, aquarium, and golfing center. It sees 40 million guests per year, according to its website.

For more information about Community Commons, visit the Mall of America website.