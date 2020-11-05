PA Jeweler Brings People ‘Together’ With New Collection
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Yardley, Pa.—In a year marked by many challenges, one independent jeweler wants to remind people of family, love and togetherness with a new collection.
Timothy W. Foster of T. Foster & Co., which has been designing and manufacturing branded fine jewelry since 1982, designed “The Together Collection” during the first pandemic shutdown this spring.
It comprises four designs—Harmony, Unity, Serenity and Tranquility—with more than 40 versions available in various diamond, gemstone and 18-karat gold combinations.
Prices vary because of all the options, but the Tranquility designs, for example, range from $1,800 for a sapphire and diamond pendant (not including the chain) to $4,550 for all-diamond earrings, according to the website.
The collection is helping raise money for two local charities. Through May 2021, 15 percent of sale proceeds from the collection will be split between St. Mary Medical Center and The Ivins Outreach Center.
T. Foster & Co. has set its fundraising goal at $50,000.
A pair of earrings in the Together collection won an AGTA Spectrum award this year, Manufacturing Honors in the Business/Day Wear category, marking the second Spectrum win for the jeweler.
RELATED CONTENT: This Gem Cutter Won Spectrum’s ‘Best of Show’ Award Again
https://www.nationaljeweler.com/fashion/design-contests/9356-this-gem-cutter-won-spectrum-s-best-of-show-award-again
The winning entry, seen above, is crafted in 18-karat yellow gold and set with emeralds and diamonds, and features a circular design meant to evoke the feeling of coming together.
Get the Daily News >