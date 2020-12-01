National Jeweler

Ashi Diamonds Donates $50K to COVID-19 Relief

Ashi Diamonds donated $50,000 to Americares, which has delivered nearly 200 tons of protective equipment to health facilities in the U.S.
New York—Ashi Diamonds, LLC has sent a donation of $50,000 to Americares to support COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the charity provides relief to those affected by poverty or disaster via medicine, medical supplies, and other health programs.

The charity has been working to alleviate the shortage of protective equipment faced by essential workers and frontline responders during the pandemic, delivering nearly 200 tons of protective supplies to health facilities in the U.S.

“This funding will allow Americares to provide more support to communities across the U.S. that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ashi Diamonds in a statement.

“With the recent surge in cases, it has become even more important to support essential workers in serving these communities.”

Ashi Diamonds is a New York-based diamond jewelry manufacturer with facilities in the U.S., China, and India.



TAGS:   Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy