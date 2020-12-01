Ashi Diamonds Donates $50K to COVID-19 Relief
New York—Ashi Diamonds, LLC has sent a donation of $50,000 to Americares to support COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States.
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the charity provides relief to those affected by poverty or disaster via medicine, medical supplies, and other health programs.
The charity has been working to alleviate the shortage of protective equipment faced by essential workers and frontline responders during the pandemic, delivering nearly 200 tons of protective supplies to health facilities in the U.S.
“This funding will allow Americares to provide more support to communities across the U.S. that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ashi Diamonds in a statement.
“With the recent surge in cases, it has become even more important to support essential workers in serving these communities.”
Ashi Diamonds is a New York-based diamond jewelry manufacturer with facilities in the U.S., China, and India.
