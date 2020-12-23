24 Karat Club of NYC Adds New Members

New York—The Twenty-Four Karat Club of the City of New York has elected new officers and welcomed six members during its annual general membership meeting earlier this month.

Robert “Bobby” Kempler of Richline Group was elected chairman after Jeffrey H. Fischer completed his three-year term.

Edward DeCristofaro of LDC Inc. was elected president while Jeffrey Cohen of Citizen Watch Co. was named vice president.

John Kennedy of Jewelers Security Alliance is the new secretary while Jeffrey Bergma is the treasurer and Charles Stanley of Forevermark was elected board member at-large.

Existing board members set to continue their terms include: Jeff Fischer, Ann Arnold, Marcee Feinberg, Myriam Gumuchian, Steven Kaiser, Lawrence Pettinelli, Ronnie Vanderlinden, and immediate past president Stuart Wicht.

Fran Mastoloni has completed his term of board service this year.

New members to the club include: Matthijs Braakman, CEO of SmartWork Media; Timothy Coggins, senior vice president of Bank of Rhode Island; Natalie Diamantis, president and CEO of Pomellato USA; Sally Morrison, director of public relations for natural diamonds for De Beers Group; Kristie Nicolosi, president and CEO of The Kingswood Company; and Roger H. Gesswein III, jewelry division manager of Gesswein USA and SIAM.

The club’s annual banquet was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It marks the sixth time in the club’s 118-year history that the event was not held.

The banquet was canceled in 1918 during World War I, in 1932, 1933, and 1934 due to the Great Depression, and again in 1943, during World War II.